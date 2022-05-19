I enjoyed Josephine Collins’s letter to the editor entitled "Harris-talk," in which she pointed out the vice-president’s penchant for rambling and sometimes cringe-worthy pronouncements. Well, Ms. Harris is at it again. Here are her remarks at a recent Association of Southeast Nations Summit in Washington, D.C.
"I often note, and I’ve talked with many of you, about our shared belief that our world is increasingly more interconnected and interdependent. That is especially true when it comes to the climate crisis," she said.
"Which is why we will work together, and continue to work together, to address these issues, to tackle these challenges, and to work together as we continue to work operating from the new norms, rules and agreements, that we will convene to work together … We will work together," she added once more.
Every policy answer from Kamala Harris sounds like someone delivering a book report on a book they haven’t read.
J. A. Moran
Rutland Town
