For Ben & Jerry's and Unilever to deny any kind of foodstuffs to the largely Arab East Jerusalem or the Arabs in Oslo Areas A. B or C, clearly violates Article 55 of the 4th Geneva Convention: "To the fullest extent of the means available to it, the Occupying Power has the duty of ensuring the food and medical supplies of the population; it should, in particular, bring in necessary foodstuffs, medical supplies and other articles if the resources of the occupied territory are inadequate."
Organized efforts to deny dairy products to the subject population places the executives of Ben & Jerry's and Unilever as targets for prosecution at The Hague for intentionally denying foodstuffs under the Geneva Convention.
Richard Sherman
Margate, Florida
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.