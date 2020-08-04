Polls appear to show President Trump’s re-election chances are slipping. His reaction was to play the worn-out race card which he dealt so frequently during his campaign — he refused to go to the Capital Rotunda to honor the passing of civil rights legend and 17-term Congressman John Lewis, the noble congressman from Georgia and 1960s civil rights champion whose body was laying in state. How sad. Will this president ever come to understand he cannot make America great again by urging it to hate again and again, and again?
Norman Cohen
Rutland
