I am responding to an article in the paper about the NAACP regarding the sale of “racist” antiques at a recent gun show. Initially, I was going to keep silent about it but then, after a day or two, I realized I could not do that.
Here is a thought: Did the NAACP even think about the possibility that, gee, it was not even about the vendor trying to make a racial thing out of it but that simply the vendor was trying to make a living? It is a part of the history of this country. Get over it. I get it, it is a thing; everyone has to have a movement, apparently, otherwise the day would not be complete. We must accept everyone who is different.
I am sorry but no, that is absolutely not a thing. I do not appreciate the NAACP continuing to perpetuate racism by calling out a private citizen trying to make a living simply because they did not like the product being sold. Would the NAACP then have an issue with vendors or businesses selling white towels or white bedding products? When is it enough?
Welcome to life, we are not all supposed to get along. If any “policy” should be examined or reexamined, it should be that of those so fixated on the past that they would rather smear the present and future with their demands. Just stop. It is a fact of life: As human beings, we will either live together in harmony or we will hate and die alone. The more difference that is forced upon us, the more we will, as human beings, either embrace it all the more, or we will hate it all the more and then die alone.
