I am responding to an article in the paper about the NAACP regarding the sale of “racist” antiques at a recent gun show. Initially, I was going to keep silent about it but then, after a day or two, I realized I could not do that.

Here is a thought: Did the NAACP even think about the possibility that, gee, it was not even about the vendor trying to make a racial thing out of it but that simply the vendor was trying to make a living? It is a part of the history of this country. Get over it. I get it, it is a thing; everyone has to have a movement, apparently, otherwise the day would not be complete. We must accept everyone who is different.

