As we approached Rutland on the train recently, a young (white) man shouted, “This car is full of a--holes!” There were a number of excited and happy folks with large bags who appeared to be speaking Spanish. Except for their speech, they appeared to be the same as every other person on the train. After the man shouted, the car went dead silent.
I frowned and regret I said nothing. We were all afraid. Why do that? Why generate divisive fear and anger?
Instead of being full of a--holes, I think that train car had only one.
Robin Chadwick
Ludlow
