On New Year's Eve, I was on the bus riding home. I didn't notice this, for I was in a spot I couldn't see out the window. With a couple others looking on, someone yelled out a rude comment about someone not being able to stand because he was either "sick or drunk or something."
Supposing the stranger was sick, perhaps for this new year's resolution, some people can develop compassion and hold their tongues if they don't know the story of a situation. I should know. I've made those types of mistakes.
As humans, let's grow and improve.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
