What can a billionaire do with his time and money? He can run for president and get a heck of a lot of attention. That's Mike Bloomberg. He really has little to offer and has done nothing for anyone I know of. Contrast that with the rest. Bernie is Bernie and has always helped Vermonters. Biden is presidential and knows what to do ref foreign diplomacy. No, he's not exciting, but he is a statesman. Liz is smart, but can't stop talking.
Anyone of them is 1,000% better than Trump.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.