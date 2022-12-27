The Herald published a headline on Friday, Dec. 23, that was not only misleading but untruthful. It also exhibited the dangerous tendency of news media to thoughtlessly reinforce public misconceptions regarding the economy. People cannot make useful personal and political decisions when they do not have accurate information.
Your headline read, "Bad economic news leads to stock slide." All the headline writer had to do was read the first paragraph of the story (from the Associated Press) to learn "Stocks closed broadly lower on Wall Street Thursday as stronger-than-expected reports on the U.S. economy stoked worries about interest rates staying high." The reports referred to here say employment remains strong, and economic growth is stronger than had been forecast. An accurate headline would be, "Good economic news leads to stock slide." Yes, this seemingly contradictory headline would provoke the reader to peruse the article for details; would that be bad?
