Vermont’s health care system is a "village on fire" and the villagers don’t even get a say on the matter.

Media recently reported that “Two health provider groups brought alarming anecdotes and statistics to the House Committee on Health Care.” One legislator compared Vermont’s health care system to a village on fire. The testimony came from Devon Green, of the Vermont Association of Hospitals and Health Systems, and Jessa Barnard, of the Vermont Medical Society, which represents 2,600 physicians and physician assistants. Rest assured that the same privilege has been accorded to insurers like Blue Cross and MVP, as well as the University of Vermont Health Network.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.