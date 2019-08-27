Many of the pundits in the media who bemoan “extreme income inequality” seem somewhat silent about “health care inequality” and are skeptical of solutions such as “Medicare for All” or something similar. They invariably bring up the cost (taxes) as if premiums, deductibles and co-pays don’t exist. They never seem to mention the millions who are underinsured, not to mention those without any coverage. Although employer health coverage can be good, the employee can become unemployed at any time due to mergers, downsizing, restructuring, outsourcing, bankruptcy or poor working conditions. How many millions lost their jobs and health care during the sub prime fiasco?
In the U.S., we spend at least double per capita for health care compared to other economically advanced countries, all of whom have universal health plans with better results. Much of that dollar difference comes from enormous amounts we spend on administrative salaries that have nothing to do with actual medicine. Two examples include large hospital billing departments and insurance company middlemen necessitated by our convoluted, unequal and cumbersome health care system.
Extreme income inequality and health care inequality are intertwined and have a negative impact on society in general and health of our citizens in particular.
Jerry Kilcourse
Montpelier
