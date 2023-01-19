We have just celebrated Martin Luther King's birthday. I think he was among the greatest of all Americans. In 1966, he spoke about injustice in health care and called it the most shocking and inhuman of all inequalities. There is much evidence that the care of the poor is inferior to the care of the wealthy and that the care of people of color is inferior to the care of whites. The injustices are still there and are getting worse. Should not health care be available and affordable for all?
Health care is unaffordable for many. Out-of-pocket costs and medical debt are skyrocketing. Primary care physicians are in short supply, and it is difficult to find one. Doctors are burning out. Emergency rooms are overwhelmed. Giant corporations (United Health Care, Aetna, et al) make billions of dollars of profit from our illnesses. Our tax dollars subsidize these corporations. Hospitals are consolidating or closing. Drug companies are ripping us off. We spend twice as much on health care as other countries and our results are not as good. We are paying more for health insurance and getting less for our money than we were a few years ago. Many doctors, hospitals and politicians go merrily on their way as if nothing is wrong. It doesn't need to be this way.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.