While waiting for a resolution to the COVID-19 crisis, we need to be looking to the future of health care, in general. We have continued to struggle with unaffordable premiums, unaffordable deductibles and unaffordable co-pays, forcing choices between health care and food, rent, mortgages, clothes, tuition — add to that the millions of people who just don’t have health care coverage at all. We need to do something about it.
Kevin Mullin, chairman of the Vermont Green Mountain Care Board, publicly acknowledged last August that “These rates are not affordable. We acknowledge they are not affordable.”
The unaffordable costs of health care afflict our schools, our highway departments, our towns and our police forces. Not only do we pay as individuals for our health insurance premiums, we also get a double hit by paying the health care costs of our public agencies.
An example in the public services area is the recent Act 46 education finance bill fiasco that came about as a result of the rising cost of education. Those rising costs were principally because of health care expenses which have escalated in the double digits in the last few years. The Act had little to do with improving our children’s education per se, and everything to do with money.
The upward spiral of health care costs has wreaked havoc with our lives. As we work to reframe our way of life after this epidemic subsides, we need to reframe the entire health care concept and system to something that is efficient, affordable and benefits everybody.
Robert Howe
North Bennington
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.