I was appalled that the Herald chose to print the recent letter from Muffe Heath concerning her unvaccinated status. It is a fact that unvaccinated people are playing a role in keeping this COVID virus alive, allowing it to mutate into stronger variants, continue circulating in our society and preventing a return to normal (i.e., no mask wearing).
Heath’s letter is a smack in the face to those who have lost friends and family to the COVID virus. Just think if the attitude shown in Heath’s letter was present in the 1950s with polio. Note that no polio case has originated in the USA since 1979, thanks to a robust vaccination program.
Perhaps Heath should make a trip to Washington, DC, stand in the middle of the more than 650,000 white flags, each one symbolizing a COVID death, and yell out, “I am unvaccinated and playing a role in keeping COVID alive so more white flags can be planted here.”
A note to the Herald: Heath’s letter was not that long but was apparently the only thing that could fit in that small space. Some spaces are best left unfilled.
William Donovan
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.