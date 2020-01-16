To Representative Helm of Fair Haven: Your remark that one of the climate protestors who interrupted Governor Scott's speech should be "smacked," shows your ignorance of the First Amendment of the Constitution of the United States that guarantees the right to freedom of speech and peaceful assembly. Moreover, it suggests a retaliatory response to the exercise of freedom of speech.
You are an elected official, and your words need to reflect an understanding of the government you have sworn to uphold, and a respectful tone to citizens. You owe someone an apology.
Candy Jones
Rutland
