Thank you to the food bank and especially Cassandra Tracey, benefits program specialist, under the DCF/Economic Services Division for reaching out to Vermont Volunteer Services for Animals Humane Society (VVSA) to help distribute supplies donated by Chewy for animals affected by the storm.
Nineteen pallets of various items such as dog doors, bedding, cat trees, kennels, carriers, self-cleaning litter boxes, etc., were donated by Chewy to distribute. Locally, Rutland County Humane Society and other shelters were called to take advantage of this donation to be passed along to those in need. The coordination, time and efforts Casey gave to this project was priceless. In a time of need for animals, as well as their care-providers, she made this possible.