I want to thank the Rutland community for all of the inquiries that we have already received about the Alhallaks' Habitat for Humanity home. We appreciate the outpouring of support from the article in the Herald on June 28.
Our office manager indicated that we neglected to give our address for donations. We apologize for the confusion. Our address is Habitat for Humanity of Rutland County, City Center, Box 567 Merchants Row, Rutland, VT 05701A. Donations can also be made on our website at rutlandhabitat.weebly.com
If you would like your entire donation to go to the Alhallaks' home, you must specifically note it with your payment. Otherwise, 10% is tithed to Habitat for Humanity International. Of course, we are proud to tithe our 10% to contribute to building homes in less affluent countries. But we also understand that some of our donors prefer that all of their donation go to a specific project.
Contact us if you would like to know more about our organization, what we do and how we do it. There are many ways, large and small, that people can make a difference. You do not need to be a skilled carpenter.
Think of Habitat as a small business that is entirely run by volunteers. We estimate that half of the hours contributed by volunteers are completed by people who never pound a single nail. If you admire Habitat's mission and want to have an impact locally, please contact us at 747-7440 or write rutlandhabitat@gmail.com. Once we begin construction, there will be lots for people of all skill levels to do. A willingness to learn and work hard are all that are needed!
Eric Solsaa
Rutland
