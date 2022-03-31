Regarding the plan to dump thousands of gallons of ProcellaCor herbicide in the lake, I think it is important to step back from the hype surrounding a brand-new "wonder" herbicide and consider the impact of deliberately wiping out an entire species in our state's largest lake.
If all goes to plan, wiping out an entire species from the lake is the goal. It is ridiculous to believe that doing this over thousands of acres would have no ill effects.
Furthermore, it is factually true that this chemical not only will kill more plants than just milfoil, it is literally sold as an herbicide for many other plant species, both land- and water-based. The manufacturer does not claim it "only kills milfoil."
The manufacturer warns us against the danger of ingesting water that contains this chemical. It warns us against using any of the dead matter as compost. It warns not to let it contact "carrots, soybeans, grapes, vegetable crops, flowers, shrubs, trees or any other desirable broadleaf."
At the very least, we must acknowledge we will be entering into unknown territory as to what vegetation we will kill, as well as what the ecosystem effects of wiping out an entire species in the lake will be.
Matthew Brown
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.