I am writing in opposition to the Lake Bomoseen Association’s plan to use herbicide in Lake Bomoseen to kill milfoil. I’m certainly not categorically opposed to efforts against invasive species, but the herbicide doesn’t kill just milfoil, their proposal ignores plenty of viable nonchemical alternatives, and the effects of it are likely to dramatically hurt the fishery.
Bomoseen is eminently usable as-is, with multiple public beaches, clean water and great fishing. The LBA plan calls for a third of the milfoil to be poisoned each year for three years, which would likely result in a lot less vegetation, but would wreak havoc on the fishery. Killing milfoil doesn’t result in an instant replacement by native vegetation, as other lakes in the state have proven. Imagine if a third of your home was destroyed each year and you only re-built the bathroom each time!
I’m not some anti-science crazy, I’ve got three shots and I’m gonna get another booster soon. But the idea that we should trust SePRO, the company that makes the herbicide, is really beyond me. Their board is stocked with folks that have fought for looser regulations on chemicals for years, and they have no incentive to make Vermont better or care for our environment — their only motive is to make money and sell chemicals.
Bomoseen is a true gem of a lake, and managing the milfoil in it should be done deliberately, and not with chemicals.
Jody White
Shaftsbury
