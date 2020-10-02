I get (every month) the equivalent of what Donald J. Trump (it's been said) paid in taxes. I worked all my life, from the age of 16, and l told every boss, "Withhold what the max is."
There seldom was extra (in our day-to-day), but "returns" every year meant my children could play. The funds (set aside) went for lessons and camps, for the arts and enrichment that l could purvey.
The budgeting struggle (to stay within my means) was ever ongoing (was stressful and taxing), so distinctly unlike how Donald Trump lives with his millions of dollars (the waning, the waxing).
Care-taking my children and paying our bills, there were times when l needed some help from the state. I'm one among millions, now, whose need is pressing, but (viewed from his wheelhouse) Trump cannot relate.
The times, they're uncertain, fully fraught with unknowns (from COVID-19 to court picks and racial injustice). What stand we to forfeit? The wide-ranging gains (hard fought to attain) as the Court wields its cutlass.
(I started with "taxes," and then l digressed - l've taken a page from the Master Distracter.)
If richer or poorer, we (each in our way) believe speaking truth is a principled factor. Not so for The Donald (it's perfectly clear), as he functions like one who's a very bad actor.
In conclusion, Joe Biden (our obvious choice) is vetted and worthy. Of that there's no doubt. When Trump's the big loser (cross fingers and toes), there's bound to be door-slamming on his way out.
Susan Leach
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.