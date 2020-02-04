I am writing in support of hiring from within. With the potential departure of the current fire chief, the powers that be should look to hire from within the fire department. Last couple years, we saw senior members leave the department under hazy conditions, at best. As a community, we can do better for our current members.
I am not running for office and not seeking voter support. For the above words, I am speaking out as a private citizen.
I would like to add this as well. Seems at times, the Rutland Herald is behind the eight ball reporting current community news. Information about current events at times is reported by area news channels before the Rutland Herald publishes some news one or two days later.
I, as a private citizen, fully support hiring the next fire chief from within at Rutland Fire Department.
Dan White
Rutland
