Colin Kaepernick

Took a knee for the George Floyds

It cost him plenty

Officer Chauvin

Put a knee on George Floyd's neck

What will he forfeit?

Juxtaposition

Take a knee / put a knee on

Who pays in the end?

Our country's bereft

There are few social graces

None that Trump heralds.

Officials with guns

Shoot them down, good sporting fun.

How are we still here?

King's dead, Bobby urged

"... a prayer for understanding."

I was just 16

And then Bobby's shot

So many deaths ago now.

Adding up to what?

And they kept coming

12, 16 and 29

All my heroes shot.

How to understand?

Obvious trajectory

Look at the history

We've been here before

We have been here all along

Tomorrow, still here.

Make the madness stop

That is what most of us want

What we want the most.

How to get started

Everyone put down your guns.

How to make progress

Love your neighbor as yourself.

And we all put down our guns.

Susan Leach

Rutland

