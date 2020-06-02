Colin Kaepernick
Took a knee for the George Floyds
It cost him plenty
Officer Chauvin
Put a knee on George Floyd's neck
What will he forfeit?
Juxtaposition
Take a knee / put a knee on
Who pays in the end?
Our country's bereft
There are few social graces
None that Trump heralds.
Officials with guns
Shoot them down, good sporting fun.
How are we still here?
King's dead, Bobby urged
"... a prayer for understanding."
I was just 16
And then Bobby's shot
So many deaths ago now.
Adding up to what?
And they kept coming
12, 16 and 29
All my heroes shot.
How to understand?
Obvious trajectory
Look at the history
We've been here before
We have been here all along
Tomorrow, still here.
Make the madness stop
That is what most of us want
What we want the most.
How to get started
Everyone put down your guns.
How to make progress
Love your neighbor as yourself.
And we all put down our guns.
Susan Leach
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.