On Thursday morning around 8:15 a.m., I was rear-ended twice while traveling south on Route 7. This happened about a block before Allen Street, the tire place was across the street, Urgent Care was up ahead.
I was in the left-hand lane moving slowly in a row of traffic approaching a red light. I was rear-ended twice.
People saw, as they let me creep in front of them to pull off to the right. Not one person stopped, including the culprit, who had no license plate on the back of his box truck, red cab, black box and dirty.
While my already damaged faith in humanity is now null, please call the Rutland Police if you saw anything, or have a recording.
Beth Taylor
Brandon
