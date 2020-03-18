Hoarding is not going to protect the hoarder or anyone the hoarder loves from getting COVID-19. Hoarders can use their wealth to prevent others from having access to essentials but hoarders cannot use their wealth to protect themselves from illness or death.
Not this time.
It must be a sobering reality for people who have always been privileged, and who have used that privilege to procure favor, to know money is not going to help them.
When the hoarders buy out the stores, they are not preventing anyone from getting sick, they are preventing less fortunate people from having access to those products. If less fortunate people are met with empty shelves when they need hand soap or sanitizer, this puts the hoarder at greater risk when the hoarder will eventually have to go out in public again. Buying out everything in the store does no one any good, including the hoarder.
The weakest link in our chain of protection is not the person who could not defend against the virus because they could not find hand soap or sanitizer, the weakest person in the link is the one who prevented everyone from access to hand soap and sanitizer. If, and when, someone the hoarder loves dies, you only have yourself to blame.
You cannot win a war with an army of one.
Karen Marino
Poultney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.