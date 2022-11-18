Few of us would ever consider putting holiday lights on our kids or pets or other living things. This is my annual plea to find places other than living trees, especially deciduous trees, for your lighting up the holidays.
The photo on the front page of the Nov. 16 Times Argus, showing lights being put on large downtown trees, was unfortunate. Yes, the trees will probably look lovely but the damage to the trees can be more costly than it is worth. Branches will be broken, buds damaged and too often the strings of lights are left in place for years after they stop working, often girdling and killing branches and trunks.
