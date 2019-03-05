Rutland community needs more homeless shelters. Every morning I see more than two people diving through the Ramunto's dumpster looking for cans. If we can request funds from the state, it would be very easy to build a homeless shelter in Rutland. There are many abandoned buildings to choose from.
Christopher Clark
Rutland
