The motel idea is a terrible plan — how does one ever get out of it? But, on the other hand, there is nothing else. Do we really want to see all these people totally homeless? Let's use the surplus to keep it going, meanwhile investing in a lot of low- to moderate-income housing.
Sandra Bettis
