Unhoused community, not homeless; one shows respect and the other shows fear and stigma. There's a lot of bias and prejudice against the word homeless. When we call it the unhoused community and both the social workers and the unhoused work together as a team, they can accomplish a lot, and rebuild their life.
As a gay Native American senior citizen community advocate,
