Louis Scotellaro’s April 12 commentary “Rutland Robinsons?” recounts how Doane Robinson came to be known as “The Father of Mount Rushmore” — and shares that the motivation behind the iconic South Dakota stone sculpture was not just patriotism, but rather to “draw people to the state from all over the country.”
To remedy Rutland’s “economic and social decline,” Scotellaro calls for our own “Rutland Robinson” to “develop Rutland attractions to incentify people from all over the country” to visit, spend money and hopefully move to the region permanently.
I know the exact person answering Scotellaro’s call — Raj Bhakta, who purchased Green Mountain College in Poultney, and has just begun a big redevelopment plan that will draw tourists, visitors and new residents. Folks in town couldn’t be more excited.
Raj is my neighbor and an all-around stand-up guy. He founded one of Vermont’s most famous brands, WhistlePig Whiskey, and is doing it again in Poultney with BHAKTA Spirits, his new booze company. I recently visited his “Griswold Spirits Library” for a tasting of his products and left feeling optimistic for the future of Rutland County. His Griswold venue is open by appointment for locals, and will open to the public and tourists on the Fourth of July. His efforts are going to do wonders for the local economy — I am hopeful that Raj is our “Rutland Robinson.”
George Dunlop
Poultney
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.