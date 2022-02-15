The Vermont Legislature just passed S.30, an important piece of legislation that will ban guns in hospitals across all of Vermont and strengthen the background checking of folks buying guns, effectively closing what is known as the “Charleston Loophole.”
Along with most Vermonters I hope S.30 has your strong support.
I was a founding member of GunSense VT and am still a strong supporter. The Charleston loophole that led to the massacre of nine people in Charleston, South Carolina, in 2015 needs to end here in Vermont.
A year after the Charleston shooting in 2016, I met three of the founders of GunSense South Carolina on the steps of the Mother Emanuel AME Church where that Dylan Roof shooting tragedy took place. We prayed and took some photos with banners of both organizations so they could use those photos in future public relations efforts they were planning. They felt, as I did, that showing solidarity in the efforts to passing strong background check legislation is critical.
But today as I write this, people are obtaining guns because that loophole still exists here in Vermont allowing some who don’t pass background checks to obtain guns. That should stop.
The Vermont Legislature has passed S.30 and the governor now needs to sign this legislation.
What can you do?
It’s easy: just be in touch with Governor Scott’s office either by phone at (802) 828-3333 or email him at governor.vermont.gov/contact, thank him for his past support of rational gun legislation and say: “Governor please sign S.30 now and make sure guns are no longer permitted in our hospitals and yes, close the Charleston loophole here in Vermont.”
Also, thank your local legislative representatives for their efforts, and in advance, thank you for yours.
Paul Regan
South Woodstock
