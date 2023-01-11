The Republicans’ speaker balloting was a response to former Speaker Pelosi’s top-down legislative control where bills bypassed the committee process and Republicans were rarely allowed input. The Republicans wanted to return to regular order as set up in the original House rules.
McCarthy’s dissenters were upset about spiraling inflation, deficit spending and the left’s insanity. They proposed moving power from the speaker’s office back to committees and members where it belongs. They wanted the appropriations committee to set budget parameters and timeline to pass 12 separate appropriation bills that fund government, set policy, expand oversight and develop a debt-ceiling strategy. Also, they proposed a supermajority for tax increases and spending offsets for new programs from the current budget.
