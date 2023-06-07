My new neighbors are mostly from out of state. Some work from home; others don't work.
If we really want to end homelessness in Vermont, we need to change the laws and customs regarding the allocation of new and extant housing.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
My new neighbors are mostly from out of state. Some work from home; others don't work.
If we really want to end homelessness in Vermont, we need to change the laws and customs regarding the allocation of new and extant housing.
— Houses that already exist and new ones. These should be offered to Vermonters before being offered to the general public.
— Rental apartments. Those with apartments available could list them with schools, hospitals, local businesses and anyone else offering jobs in Vermont (or a particular locality). When someone takes a job, they could be given access to the list of available accommodations. If an apartment is still vacant after a reasonable length of time, it could be listed publicly.
— Subsidized housing. This should be available for Vermont residents who have lived in Vermont for six months. It should only be available to out-of-state residents after all Vermont residents are housed.
Dvora Jonas
Montpelier