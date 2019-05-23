Since people boast that living in this world is a gift, why does it cost anything — or should I say, loads — to live? Sorry, but humans need to get their acts together — not just in this sense, but in other ways. I won't go further, since individuals are aware of their negative habits. Yes, they have the strength to fix wrongdoing on their own.
Muffe Heath
Rutland
