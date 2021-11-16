It began with a NASCAR crowd chanting “(expletive) Biden.” A reporter interviewing the winning driver, Brandon Brown, heard the chant as “Let’s go, Brandon.”
That phrase is now being used by many, including Republicans in Congress, as a seemingly less repugnant and vulgar way of saying “(expletive) Biden.”
Now, the Vermont Republican Party is organizing a “Let’s go, Brandon” rally (see The Times Argus, Nov. 10).
It is disheartening and uncivil to see flags and banners flying around central Vermont, clearly visible for all to see, including impressionable children, proclaiming “(EXPLETIVE) BIDEN AND (EXPLETIVE) YOU FOR VOTING FOR HIM!”
Is it not ironic that the party of “family values” and “moral righteousness” is using “Let’s go, Brandon” to attract followers and raise money?
When Republicans go about appealing to their base like this, the question is just how low will they go?
Fred Wilber
Plainfield
