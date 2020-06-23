Donald Trump, in his June 20 Tulsa, Oklahoma, speech, echoed past Republican words, "The Silent Majority."
I don't get it. They are armed to the teeth, screaming at elected officials in Michigan. They are screaming on Twitter and Facebook. They are screaming on Fox News and other "odd" news channels.
The "Silent Majority" is one noisy hen house full of chickens screaming the sky is falling, so they can ration they should pull the rest of us into their noise - over and over again.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.