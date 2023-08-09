You may not have noticed but recently, Panama’s ex-president was sentenced to 10 years in prison. He is appealing this sentence. But if he loses it, he will be barred from running in 2024. And he’s currently polling in first place. Does this feel a little familiar?

Since a felon is barred in the U.S. from running for most public offices, it could happen here to Trump. History may then marvel at how key members of our government allowed the U.S. to become a banana republic.

