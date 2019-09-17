We write to protest recent Customs and Border Protection actions in Lebanon, New Hampshire. As Jewish-Americans whose ancestors fled persecution to immigrate to this country, the idea that any law enforcement official should stop community members and visitors peacefully driving down I-89 to demand they prove their immigration status, makes our blood run cold.
These actions demonstrated this was not only about immigration status, but harassing people of color. Witnesses attest many black and brown drivers were asked to prove citizenship, while white drivers were waved through. This blatant racial profiling is illegal.
These are actions of a totalitarian government without concern for human rights or dignity. Besides detaining and potentially deporting our community members, the checkpoint on I-89 kept ill patients from medical appointments, parents from picking up children and international students from arriving at Dartmouth College, demonstrating the utter disregard CBP has for our diverse and interdependent community.
Given the horrific conditions in U.S. immigration detention facilities, we demand our tax dollars no longer be used to support current racist immigration enforcement policies. Resources should be used to meet community needs for housing, food, medical care and schools.
Join us in contacting our elected officials to insist they cut funding for CBP and ICE until human rights abuses stop, and humane immigration policies are enacted.
Liz Blum, Nelson Kasfir, of Norwich
Daisy Goodman, of Hanover, New Hampshire
Nora Paley, of Thetford
Kathy Shapiro, of Middlesex
The writers are members of Jewish Voice for Peace, Vermont-New Hampshire Chapter.
