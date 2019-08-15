I have to say I find myself outraged that a nation founded on the ideal "all men are created equal and endowed with certain rights" is now under attack by a movement claiming the white race in America is endangered by the presence of people with a different skin pigmentation.
We all came from Africa, although paleontologists are still having fun exploring when and how. It is a sign of the unity of the species homo that the writer of the ideal mentioned above has two sets of descendants, Jeffersons and Hemings (through different mothers). It is also worth noting the unity of the species was pointed out by John Ball more than 600 years ago: “When Adam delved and Eve span, who was then the gentleman?” His question, aimed at medieval class distinctions, is pertinent today.
Stephen Belcher
Pittsford
