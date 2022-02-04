As Vermont embarks on its Climate Action Plan, how are our toilets helping us get to the sustainable future we need? Compost toilet systems can protect water resources, complete the nutrient cycle and even help build climate resilience.
Many Vermonters use composting toilets to safely and affordably transform their human waste into a high-quality compost that can be used to fertilize plants. Unfortunately, Vermont regulations essentially require that homeowners send this compost to the landfill as trash. This is a waste of a resource, and causes climate-damaging landfill methane emissions.
This session, Bill H.586 was introduced by Representatives Rogers of Waterville, Burke of Brattleboro, Dolan of Waitsfield, Kornheiser of Brattleboro, McCullough of Williston, and Pajala of Londonderry. This bill will lead to regulations and best management practices to guide the on-site composting of human waste and the safe use of the resulting compost.
Regulatory barriers are a major roadblock to implementing closed-loop systems in Vermont that can complete energy, nutrient and water cycles, and help our communities thrive. "I introduced H.586 to bring the state's rules around waterless toilets and eco-sanitation in line with current best practices and scientific knowledge," says Representative Rogers of the bill.
Visit Rich Earth Institute’s blog for details on how to support this bill: tinyurl.com/VTH586 online.
Ivan Ussach
Brattleboro
