How is it the Democrats turned Washington, D.C., into a militarized zone? Democrats say they don't like walls like Trump's border wall that keeps bad people and gangs out, yet they encased D.C. in a 12-foot high fence with razor wire atop when it came to their own safety during the inauguration.
Why is it the Democratic cities and D.C. would not allow President Trump to bring in the National Guard to quell the violence, arson and destruction of federal buildings all summer during the BLM/Antifa riots that caused billions of dollars losses. But now that the Democrats claimed they were afraid for their own safety, 25,000 National Guard (more than in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan together), 4,000 U.S. Marshals and an equal amount of D.C. police were brought in for the inauguration.
These Democrats are the ones who have defunded the police in NYC, Minneapolis, Portland, Seattle and more. Why are the police so important when it comes to their own lives?
Why weren't there 4,000 social workers and mental health counselors in D.C. at the inauguration instead of police? This would have been a great time to try their new vision!
Biden's inauguration has brought only one relief to this area. We no longer have to listen to Mr. Amses, Smith and Grande's Trump Derangement Syndrome being publicized. Now they can write about socialism, Marxism and communism and all the billions Biden gets from his coziness with China.
Cheryl Bicskei
Danby
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.