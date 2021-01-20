Sen. Brian Collamore was quoted the other day asking for peace and calm after the failed insurrection by Trump supporters/followers/cultists, yet fails to acknowledge the role his business has played in fanning the flames.
It’s his radio station — WSYB 1380 AM — that airs the spewing of misinformation and hate with shows like Limbaugh, Hannity, Philbin and Beck and worse, on a daily basis: Each trying to top the others with outrage. WSYB is now advertising the NewsMax outlet which is the new go-to for Trump supporters now that Fox acknowledged the outcome of the election in Biden’s favor.
I listen to this station for the Red Sox and American Top 40 and have always been disgusted by drop-in advertisements and promotions for the daily programming knowing that this hate and disillusionment is going out to those with the least ability to comprehend it. The perpetual outrage machine uses their economic and social insecurities, all of which are real. Unfortunately, the programming is not designed to make their lives better through political change but only to feed the corporate advertising interests, gun sales, gold and survivalist products, etc.
I’m not arguing for censorship, but if Collamore were really interested in calm and traditional American democracy, he would be thinking more about what goes out over his airwaves.
Bill Richardson
Danby
