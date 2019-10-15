I just have to say there are some questions we want answered about the Rutland shooting. Allegedly, the shooter was a former mayor's son and the victim killed was a cousin to the shooter and a relative of the current mayor, allegedly.
This situation has become about the public's right to know about any crimes. Why shoot up a PD front entrance? Who did all this and killed a guy? Who else is involved and are they still at large? Drugs? Please explain.
These are things we need to know. The police and authorities need to share this info. This murder and shooting is a terrorist-type thing and we need to know the details. Why scare an entire city population?
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
