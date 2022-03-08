Every time I pursue such a recommendation that follows, I am reminded of the Burlington waterfront skate park. This skate park is a piece of creative sculpture. It's a place to skateboard. It's a place to people-watch skilled athletes. It's a piece of urban art, symmetrical, imaginative and emotional. Without people skating, it draws onlookers who enjoy and admire just it.
With money flowing into our state, the former location of the winter farmers' market closed indefinitely and currently held at Cortina Inn (a long way from downtown Rutland to where we need more people to come), I am recommending that, in Depot Park, we build a piece of urban art, symmetrical, imaginative and emotional where people will come to downtown Rutland to shop, stay awhile, enjoy and be entertained.
I am calling this place the Rutland (all year) Farmers' Market Meetup. Here are indoor and outdoor selling stalls for nearby farmers to creatively display and sell food and crafts. Here, too, are simply served food and drink vendors to accommodate people who come downtown to shop and stay awhile. Here are art and specialty shops for people who want to spend time (and money) comfortably browsing in the dead of winter — and certainly all seasons.
One might include a bar, retail cannabis, an upscale flea market/garage sale outlet, a VR game room, a children's playground, various consulting services, a bank branch, an art gallery and privies.
Think how such a piece of urban art — imaginative, symmetrical, emotional, practical, ideal and timely downtown attraction — would be well received.
Louis Scotellaro
Chittenden
