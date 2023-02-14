If it is true, as Cicero said, that a room without books is like a body without a soul, what can it mean now that all books in the libraries of Vermont State University are about to be removed?

Parwinder Grewal, Vermont State University’s soon-to-be president, recently announced the collections in all campus libraries will be eliminated. “As of July 1, 2023, these spaces will no longer provide services, including circulation and physical materials …” 

