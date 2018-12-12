John McClaughry's opinion piece in the Rutland Herald questions the recent climate report's "highly speculative projections." His role and that of the Ethan Allen Institute has long been to muddy the waters about how we view climate change and its impacts on our environment and us. As a mouthpiece for the fossil fuel industry, if he can just sow seeds of doubt in our minds, then mission accomplished.
What he chooses to ignore are the extraordinary signs of climate change right now. Record wildfires, enormous hurricanes, drought, rising sea levels that are already impacting fresh water supplies and properties along our coasts, are just the tip of the rapidly melting iceberg.
It comes down to simple physics that when humans dump millions of tons of greenhouse gasses into the air every year, it will have a negative impact. He does not address the other issues of particulate pollution, rising rates of asthma, mercury in our lakes and fish from burning coal, and mountains of toxic coal ash.
We have the technology and the know-how to combat climate change right now that will create new jobs, benefit our economy and create a sustainable future. But it seems we have to keep fighting those who serve the fossil fuel industry along the way.
Rich Thompson-Tucker
Dorset
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.