Everyone is allowed their own opinion, but not their own facts.
June 19, 1865, was not the end of slavery in the U.S. as Phil Scott, Xusana Davis and Kevin Christie incorrectly indicated. And Mitzi Johnson, it did not take "over two years" to tell the enslaved people in Texas they were free, because they weren't! The Confederate Army still controlled and ruled Texas until they surrendered on May 26, 1865.
If you wish to celebrate the end of slavery, then the ratification of the 13th Amendment on Dec. 6, 1865, would be the only correct date. Until that date, slavery was still not outlawed in two (of the four) slave states that had always been part of the Union, Kentucky and Delaware.
The Emancipation Proclamation was an executive order that did not apply to the four slave states nor any other states that were part of the Union. It only applied to Confederate States not under Union control.
Lincoln could not free slaves in the Union because the U.S. Constitution permitted each state to decide for itself whether or not to permit slavery. The "only" way to free all slaves was to "amend" the Constitution.
So, Mr. Scott, we don't need to reflect on the "magnitude of this date" because, except for the people of Texas, there really isn't much. And Ms. Davis, we should learn what Juneteenth means. Apparently, so should you. And Mr. Christie, there is more than one Independence Day. Not Juneteenth, but maybe Aug. 18, 1920, when women were given the right to vote by the 19th Amendment.
If Vermonters want a day in June to celebrate, why not June 2, 1924, when Vermonter, Calvin Coolidge, signed into law the Indian Citizenship Act, granting full citizenship to the Indigenous peoples of the United States. Vermont forbid slavery in its founding Constitution in 1777. Maybe it's time Vermonters should focus on helping the American Indian?
Frederick Adams
Rutland
