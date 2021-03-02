To the person who wrote about the immigrants being welcomed here and his statement about all of us were, and are, at one time immigrants: yes, our forefathers were immigrants, but at that time there was plenty of food and lots of land to build on. They were not looking for handouts and money from everyone else. They didn't come here and just sit and wait for handouts. They got to building homes and farms. In 1776, they supported America.
But with sleepy Joe Biden in office, the immigrants come here, get free medical care, get food stamps and other monies, at your expense. Yes, they take jobs other people don't want, but they will start out making Biden's $15 an hour wage with no experience.
But with all this going on, there are veterans who went to war and fought for you and this country of ours, giving up a portion of their lives, as well as being shot at and seriously wounded. Hundreds of these veterans are homeless, hungry and waiting for help that they learned takes time. But the immigrants get the help right away. Before immigrants come here, make sure every veteran is getting the help they need. War and killing brings on PTSD which is a very slow cure and in your mind, comes in second. When was the last time the writer went up to a veteran and thanked him or her for service? I served proudly for 23 years.
Skip Rinebolt
Rutland
