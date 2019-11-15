The impeachment hearings are underway. This is the next-to-last line of defense against a president and administration that is undermining the very foundations of our democracy.
If Trump is not stopped here, his egomania will be left unchecked. Trump will become our de facto autocrat, having disempowered our system of checks and balances and mocked truth. Not only would we be left with an immoral and incompetent president, a precedent would be set for future presidencies.
Democracy as we have known it to flourish throughout American history, could be over, our last gasp being the 2020 elections. Such disregard, overstepping and abuse of the office of the president was precisely what our founders were trying to safeguard against in providing means for addressing such corruption.
One's political future as a congressperson or as a political party is entirely secondary to the matter that effects the liberty and well-being of us all, namely, commitment to the protection and integrity of our democratic institution and its mutually accountable processes. God, help us.
John Hardman-Zimmerman
Poultney
