The impeachment of President Trump is, no doubt, headed to the U.S. Senate for a "trial." With Republican Mitch McConnell as Senate majority leader and a plan to "shut out" the Democrats from the trial and call witnesses like "the whistleblower," Hunter Biden, Democrats on the impeachment committee, etc., as non-factual witnesses, the Republicans are planning a circus show to put down and shut down the Democrats.
This sick plan to ridicule Democrats and the impeachment process is reminding me of the book "1984." Writer George Orwell in 1949 wrote about the "Thought police" and "Big Brother." In his future society, there is perpetual war, constant spying on people, no freedom or privacy.
McConnell, known as the "grim reaper," will not show any mercy or cooperation with Democrats in the impeachment process. His Orwellian and Machiavellian style speaks volumes about the fact that, like Niccolo Machiavelli, he would rather have the people fear him than love him.
Supreme Court Justice John Roberts will preside over the trial, but as long as the rabid Republicans have the majority, it will end up as a failure to unseat Trump. With a two-thirds majority needed, there is no chance of that happening.
Thomas W. King
Shaftsbury
