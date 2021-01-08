High crimes and misdemeanors are keywords to invoke Articles of Impeachment of a president. Treason is the highest crime a citizen can commit against her or his country.
Donald Trump on taking the oath of office promised on Lincoln's Bible "to Preserve, Protect and defend the Constitution and the Laws of the United States of America."
By failing to uphold his oath, by denying the judicial decisions supporting a fair election and by inciting a riot in the United States Capitol, he has met the criteria for impeachment.
Theodore Day
Castleton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.