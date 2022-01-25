When Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas gets on television to apologize for calling The Insurrection an insurrection, Ted Cruz is a useful example of how one bows and scrapes to authoritarian leaders. Ted Cruz is an example of how one can make oneself right with the Leader and the Party after a momentary lapse of reason.
When Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina gets on television and states how the only way forward is with the Leader, Lindsey Graham is a useful example of how to eliminate dissent by offering no alternative to the Leader and to the Party.
When Sen. Mitch McConnell gets on television to say nothing is wrong, Mitch McConnell is an example of flawed men who let evil move and act freely.
These Republican leaders are examples. and what led them down the path to the roles that adorn them, we may never know, but we know the path was not filled with courage or faith.
Ronald Grande
Rutland
